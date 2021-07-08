Nightmare Alley, the new by Guillermo del Toro, will have an adult classification – Tomatazos

A few years have passed since Guillermo del Toro’s last film (Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%, Pacific Titans – 71%, The Shape Of Water – 92%), fortunately, we will have his next film in the cinema very soon. This is Nightmare Alley, an ambitious horror and fantasy production that will give us more of that spark that characterizes the Mexican. Through Bloody Disgusting it is reported that the film has been confirmed as an R classification, a measure that had already been discussed in 2019. The new work of the Guadalajara will not beat around the bush and intends to surprise its audience with what unexpected. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Filming Nightmare alley had to be stopped by the coronavirus pandemic, the evil that attacked the film industry in 2020 and the whole world, actually. The recordings were resumed in the autumn of last year due to the decrease in infections and following the appropriate protocols to ensure the well-being of the staff. This film is a psychological thriller inspired by the novel by William Lindsay Gresham bearing the same name.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Nightmare alley has received an R rating for including “strong / gory violence, sexual content, nudity, and foul language.” On social media, Guillermo’s fans are already celebrating the news, as it represents the confirmation of a proposal that is capable of offering much more than the cinema we see in Hollywood today. The portal also shared the film’s synopsis: “An ambitious young man (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than him.”

One of the most impressive resources of Nightmare alley It is his cast, because in addition to Cooper and Blanchett he has Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman (the favorite), Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. The casts of Guillermo del Toro They are usually loaded with Hollywood superstars, yet this is the first time that it has featured so many famous actors gathered in one movie. His success at the 2018 Oscars with The Shape of Water earned him more followers, with big names joining the queue to work with him.

After the moderate failure of The Scarlet Summit – 71% in 2015, Guillermo del Toro he returned a couple of years later with the movie that put him on the Hollywood map most strongly. For The Shape of Water took home the Oscars for Best Film and Best Director, becoming an idol not only in Mexico, but also in the rest of the world. Some believe that his success at AMPAS should have been reflected from The Pan’s Labyrinth, a film clearly superior to the one starring Sally Hawkins, but at that time the Academy was handled with very different paradigms than now.

With such a cast in Nightmare alley and a long time working on the script and the production of the film, some hope it will be one of the best works of Guillermo del Toro, and of course fans are looking forward to his good reception at the box office and in the awards season that corresponds to him. According to IMDb, the film will hit theaters on December 3, 2021 to join the other highly anticipated late-year releases. Will he be able to get a good box office even with the voracious competition that awaits him? What we can be sure of is that we will have an interesting story and several quality performances.