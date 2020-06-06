Nightlife bars and discos may open from this Monday, June 8, in the areas that are incorporated into the phase three of the de-escalation plan, as long as it is not exceeded a third of its capacity, as published this Saturday by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

In the event that there is a space on the premises for a dance floor or similar, it may be used for install tables or table groupings, not being able to dedicate said space to its habitual use.

In this way, the Government responds to businessmen and associations integrated in ‘Spain at Night’ that had demanded the reopening in phase 3 to avoid the disappearance of 15,000 companies after three months of closing its activity.

“Unfortunately this situation is causing the loss of 25,000 jobs and during the next weeks this number can be increased, since 55.32% of the companies keep all their workers in an ERTE », assured the businessmen.

In economic terms, the leisure sector finds a turnover drop of 8,000 million euros and economic losses per company ranging from 23,000 euros in small cocktail bars to 157,000 euros in large party rooms.

Likewise, in phase 3 of the de-escalation plan, the hotel and restaurant establishments may be opened to the public for consumption on the premises, provided that they do not exceed 50% of their capacity.

Further, bar consumption will be allowed provided that a minimum separation of two meters is guaranteed between clients or, where appropriate, groups of clients, similar to the distance established between tables, while outdoor terraces may be occupied up to 75% of their capacity .

Gaming venues

On the other hand, the Order published this Saturday in the BOE establishes the maximum capacity allowed in the 50% gaming and betting premises in phase 3, while places, bullfighting venues and outdoor facilities they can develop their activity in phase 3 as long as they do not exceed half the capacity authorized and not more than eight hundred people and with pre-assigned seats.

According to the order, those materials that are supplied to users during the development of the activity and that are for shared use must be disinfected after each use.

In phase 2, the bullrings can open as long as they have pre-assigned seatss and not exceed one third of the authorized capacity, and in any case, a maximum of four hundred people.