Night owls suffer more depression and anxiety | Life

That your biological clock does not adapt to your lifestyle or your work schedules can cause you to experience imbalances in your mood A new study has verified that those people who are more nocturnal tend to have greater problems of depression or anxiety because of from the mismatch of their circadian rhythms.

All human beings, including animals, carry a biological clock that regulates their circadian rhythms. That is why there are people who work better from the first hours of the day and others who have more energy as the day progresses.

Scientists link these patterns of daytime or nighttime preference to genes. And now, a new study published by Molecular Psychiatry, and collected by the journal Science, has also interrelated it with the mood.

It has been seen that in people whose bodies naturally prefer to get up early, there is a lower risk of depression and well-being is generally higher. This could be because night owls tend to suffer more misalignment with their biological clocks having to get up early to work, for example.

These findings are based on previous research on the genetic disposition to diurnal preference, further demonstrating that morning people appear to reap the associated health benefits of living in closer alignment with your body clocks.

The study was conducted based on a statistical analysis of more than 451,000 people and their health records obtained from the UK Biobank, and sleep tracking data for almost 86,000 of them.

However, the study has not been able to confirm the causal relationship between erratic sleep patterns and depression and anxiety, but does offer solid evidence, according to the researchers, due to the large number of participants and the different approaches that have been taken to the data.

“We found the strongest evidence yet that being a morning person protects against depression and improves well-being,” says O’Loughlin, a biochemist at the University of Exeter in the UK.

Despite corroborating this finding, the relationship between sleep patterns and mood is not new. Scientists previously spoke of the need for regular rest periods for the body, to help maintain physical and mental health in good condition.

What this study emphasizes is the importance of aligning sleep with each person’s biological clocks, although it is a complicated task for some types of work.

Researchers have also wanted to point to the pandemic as one of the factors that has most influenced changes in sleep patterns in recent months, and suggest that the hours of more flexible work in the future it could help mitigate some of the negative health effects recorded in this study.

“Our research indicates that aligning work schedules with an individual’s natural body clock can improve the mental health and well-being of night owls,” concludes researcher Jessica Tyrrell of the University of Exeter.

