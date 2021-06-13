Night of violence in Manhattan’s Washington Square culminated with 6 injured

15 minutes. The popular Washington Square Park in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, New York, was the scene of another night out of control and violence that included 2 stab wounds, a cook bloodied from a beating, a man beaten to steal his cell phone and graffiti message against police.

The chaos that is characterizing the nights in this park lately led the police last week to impose a curfew at 10 at night in this usually quiet.

On Saturday, June 5th, in response to numerous community complaints of excessive noise, narcotics sales & disorderly groups at Washington Square Park, NYPD officers were sent to enforce @NYCParks closing time.

(1 or 2) pic.twitter.com/geMuRdPkxW – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2021

According to local media, during the last year, the park has been the scene of multiple peaceful protests, but in the last 2 weeks there have been scandalous parties and violent assaults.

The violence experienced in Washington Square this Saturday night ended in general with 6 injured and a 27-year-old man arrested and charged with serious assault, indicates the New York Post.

“Criminals rule this city”a disgruntled police officer told the Post who was not identified.

Albert Vera, 60, a resident of the East Village, said: “The quality of life here has gone down the drain. I know I would never dare to come here at night … It’s not safe. We absolutely need more police patrols. More police presence “.

Even street boxing fights are taking place in the park and there is deafening music that residents of the area have denounced without success.

Party planner challenges the neighbors

According to data from the Post, a Queens County resident, whom he identified as 28-year-old David Ortiz, is one of the late-night party planners in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, who have been out of control.

It further indicates that, According to Ortiz, neighbors who complain about noise should move out.

“This is my answer to residents: if you have a problem with amplified sound and you live in the center of the city, you live in the Washington Square Park area, then you should move,” says the newspaper.

“I’m not going to let anyone steal our joy,” said Ortiz, one of those who coordinates the boxing matches without a license.. A video on the networks shows 2 men with gloves fighting near the emblematic arch of the park while the uproar of the public is heard.

Besides the neighbors they have denounced drug use in the park, motorized vehicles, the sale without a license of alcohol and even fireworks, which led to the imposition of a curfew.

“Now there are no rules. Even with public drug use, there are no rules. Everything is out in the open. It’s chaos.”said Adam Weprin, also a resident of the area.

The outraged neighbors say “they are not going anywhere” and that they will stand firm fighting for their neighborhood.