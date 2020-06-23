That of 2020 seems to be one of the quietest San Juan Nights in years. Quiet for sad and for a pandemic that has left it practically non-existent. In much of all the coastal areas of Spain, local institutions decided to close the beaches to avoid celebrations and crowds around the bonfires so typical of tonight. The main reason is the non-spread of the coronavirus and thus, avoiding a new outbreak.

As reported the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, Spain has 12 active coronavirus outbreaks in Huesca, Murcia, Galicia, Fuerteventura, Navarra or Euskadi among others.

Thus, the number of infected has risen to 125, considerably higher than on certain days of last week when they were far from over a hundred and even all fifty cases. The trend right now in Spain is, again, on the rise although with greater control.

The situation in Aragon, one of the Communities that previously advanced in the phase changes, worries. In Cinca Medio, Bajo Cinca and La Litera de Huesca have decided to go back to phase 2 due to a regrowth. The first braking of the country raises the alarms. Simon considered this outbreak to be “of some relevance” and they work to prevent a “leak in the transmission chain.” This regrowth would have occurred among several young people who work as seasonal workers for the same company, although, according to various media, outside the workplace.

At the opening of airports, lThe controls on travelers are not being too exhaustive and they recognize, it is an error to correct. Simon ruled out a negative PCR test as a 100% reliable pass to enter although he acknowledges that “more can always be done” to avoid these outbreaks. The selective closing of borders, explains Simón, to not allow travelers to enter the most active areas worldwide will depend on the European Union.

“The outbreaks will keep us in check all this time,” he acknowledged. Security measures are still very important.