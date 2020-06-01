Law enforcement personnel clash with protesters rallying at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Police launched tear gas on Sunday at the White House to disperse a demonstration against police violence and racism in the United States., according to . journalists.

A crowd of protesters had gathered outside the residence of President Donald Trump ignoring the curfew imposed in the American capital.

After a night of looting and fires in the US capital in protests against police violence, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this Sunday a curfew and the activation of the National Guard to prevent further riots., despite which some incidents have already been registered.

In a message on her Twitter account, the mayor reported that the curfew will be in effect throughout Washington starting at 11 p.m. (03.00 GMT) and until 6 a.m. (10.00 GMT) on Monday.

He also indicated that he has activated the District of Columbia National Guard so that they support the Metropolitan Police in controlling the protests that have taken place in recent days and that led to looting, vandalism and fires on Saturday.

Protesters burn a flag of the United States during the Sunday night protests in Washington. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Police in their clash with protesters Sunday night in Washington. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Despite the city’s preparations, Hundreds of protesters gathered in the afternoon to march from Howard University to the city center to start the protest..

On 14th Street, the first clashes with the police had already taken place, after the burning of a patrol car, and the agents threw rubber balls and attacked those present, including several journalists, including an . / EPA cameraman.

Protetas in Washington. REUTERS / Jim Bourg

Several hundred protesters also gathered in Lafayette Park, in front of the White House, where protests over the death of the African-American citizen George Floyd began last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he was detained by police on charges of using a fake $ 20 bill.

The police, with riot gear, remain located behind the fences located in front of the fence of the White House garden, without any incidents having been registered.

Police dispersing protests in the American capital. REUTERS / Jim Bourg

In days gone by, protesters staged skirmishes with the police there, but on Saturday night the protests spread to other areas, ending with clashes with the police, broken windows, looted shops and fires.

The origin of the protests is the death of the African-American George Floyd, 40, in an incident that was recorded on video by passers-by and that has generated outrage across the country.

Protesters in the immediate vicinity of the White House. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

The video shows a white officer, who has later been charged with murder and reckless manslaughter, subjecting Floyd to the ground, climbing on him and pressing his knee to his neck for several minutes, ignoring his pleas that couldn’t breathe.

Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard to say as he is dying, a scene that has sparked riots in the great cities of the United States.

With information from . and .

