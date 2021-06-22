Night of Fire, a film that will compete in Cannes, premieres a trailer – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Night of Fire, a film by filmmaker Tatiana Huezo presented its first trailer.

The advance follows in the footsteps of three girls who suffer the consequences of living in a place where there is no longer a law. Ana and her friends are forced to hide their femininity so as not to be the target of the criminals who control the town where she lives.

Night of Fire is based on the novel Prayers for the Stolen by Jennifer Clement, which shows a town overrun by drug trafficking and where there are no more men. Only women.

The film, the first fiction by Mexican director Tatiana Huezo, will compete in Una Cierta Mirada at the Cannes Film Festival, an official section that this year focuses on younger and auteur cinema.

Eighteen films, six of them debut operas, will be screened at Una Cierta Mirada, which in 2020, like the competition, could not be held due to the pandemic and which this year returns to the Croisette from July 6 to 17.

Huezo, who is 49 years old and has dual nationality, Mexican and Salvadoran, gained an international reputation with his first documentary, The smallest place, in 2011. His second project, Tempestad (2016), focused on Mexican violence, won the Fénix award. for the best documentary at the Goya Awards.

Source: However