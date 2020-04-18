Abba Kyari died on Friday, however the authorities gave the announcement until this Saturday

Nigeria.- The head of the government cabinet of Nigeria, Abba Kyari, died today victim of COVID-19, reported official media; in addition, the national authorities prohibited condolence visits.

This to apply the sanitary measures established by the Nigerian authorities themselves, announced Malam Garba Shehu, main spokesman for the presidency.

However, he called for the entire population to pray from their homes for the soul of the deceased.

“May Allah grant the family and the nation the strength to bear the loss,” Shehu said.

The funeral prayer for the late chief of staff was held at the Defense House, Abuja, according to the guidelines of the Federal Ministry of Health regarding the victims of the pandemic of Coronavirus.

After the private act, he was buried in the Muslim section of one of Abuja’s cement plants.

The deceased official was appointed in 2015 as chief of staff to the current president, Muhamad Buhari.

Kyari’s appointment caused controversy over allegations from other cabinet members who accused him of usurping functions, especially in the area of ​​national security.

Kyari was a centerpiece of the Buhari government and was often considered the country’s royal power.

Before being the chief of staff, he worked in the financial area. He was chief executive officer in charge of management services at the Bank United for Africa, and was later appointed chief executive officer.

In 2002, he was appointed chairman of the Unilever board Nigeria, and later served on the Exxon Mobil board Nigeria.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) of Nigeria, the country has almost 500 cases of infection by coronavirus, 157 recoveries and 17 registered deaths.