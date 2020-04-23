Muhammadu Buhari was designated as the coordinator of the subregion’s response to the new coronavirus. Organizations criticize the excessive use of force.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) appointed this Thursday Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian President, as “champion of COVID-19”, for the way in which he has handled the health crisis.

Among Buhari’s measures that were applauded by the meeting are the reduction of interests in all the central banks of the country, in addition to intervention for a moratorium on the institutions.

Buhari also arranged the creation of a special forces group, the delivery of medical and food supplies to the population, and the establishment of more isolation centers and treatment centers for those infected with the virus.

The special forces group was designed to monitor compliance with the Nigerian Health Security Action Plan, which includes measures such as social distancing and total quarantine in some states.

ECOWAS leaders at an extraordinary summit held by video conference have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as Champion that will coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region. All the other Presidents will be available to support President Buhari. – Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) April 23, 2020

For ECOWAS, the economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic is signifying imposes the implementation of measures that are common to the entire community, to solve the problems together.

“Despite the decrease in income, the government continues to spend massively to contain the virus, medical care for the infected and minimizing the impact of the crisis on the poor and vulnerable, “said Buhari during the group’s meeting, which was held via virtual.

Buhari also referred to one of the biggest concerns that various international organizations have: the hungry in the region, which, according to various stipulations, may double after the pandemic.

“It is imperative that in addressing short-term challenges we will also explore opportunities to promote strong and dynamic agricultural policies that guarantee food security for our people, create jobs and reduce poverty in the region,” he said during the meeting.

He also expressed his condolences to all the countries that already have human losses due to the pandemic and reiterated his commitment so that all the countries of the subregion can best cope with the crisis.

Buhari’s management has been questioned both by international organizations such as Amnesty International and by local groups and organizations, which They criticize the excessive use of force that the police and the army have shown in ensuring that the curfew and mobility restrictions are maintained.

ECOWAS was founded in 1975 to promote the unity of West African countries. The organization includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. (Ntx)