Nigeria’s state-owned oil company has postponed publishing its plans on future exports while negotiating with local companies and major international oil companies on how to cut production in line with a global supply restriction agreement, sources said.

Official sales prices for Nigerian oil, generally published in the second or third week of each month, have not yet been released as of Monday. The global agreement on the oil supply closed by the producer group OPEC + comes into force on 1 May.

Traders expect Nigerian prices in May to remain below the figures published in April by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which set historic lows.

Nigeria’s oil traders told . that the country, an OPEC member, revised its oil cargo program in May and will also need to reduce its production in June, based on the OPEC + agreement.

“May shipments will be delayed and new shipments for June will be relatively few,” said one of the sources.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other countries have agreed to combined production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), with each reducing its production by more than 20%.

The first round of cuts will take place in May and June, and they will be less severe from then on.

“NNPC is working on cuts for international oil companies. That is why the program for June and prices for May have not yet come out,” said another commercial source.

NNPC, which has yet to issue a public notice of delays or production cuts, needs to discuss the reductions with companies operating in the country, including Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Exxon Mobil, Eni and Chevron.

A source at a large company operating in Nigeria said the discussions were ongoing, noting that an agreement on the allocation of cuts between each company was still a point to be overcome.

