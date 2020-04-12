A total of 621 thousand dollars will be allocated to support 11 thousand 995 poor families in the country affected by the COVID-19 crisis

The Nigerian government today approved the distribution of just over $ 621,000 to support 11,995 poor families in the country affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The distribution is in line with the announcement by the Muhammadu Buhari government to ensure that the poorest households will receive federal support to cope with the crisis due to the new strain of coronavirus.

In addition, special aid was approved for pregnant women and children under the age of five, who will receive the equivalent of $ 103 in support.

For his part, the finance secretary announced that he is evaluating the approval of funds to support the poorest Nigerian families with food.

Although Africa has not had the COVID-19 infections and deaths that have been observed in other parts of the world such as the United States and Europe, it has worried world leaders due to the weakened health system that exists in the region.

Nigeria has so far recorded just over 200 infections and only five deaths, however, an outbreak of infections is expected soon, as in the rest of the world.