NIAMEY, Niger (AP) – Four soldiers and 63 jihadists were killed in fighting between the Niger army and heavily armed extremists in the west of the country, the government said on Friday.

The extremists, who were on motorcycles, confronted the army on Thursday in the Tillaberi region, near the border with Mali, before being forced to flee, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry. The army was able to retrieve dozens of weapons and motorcycles, he added.

Since December, at least 174 Nigerian soldiers have been killed in various attacks. At least two of them were claimed by fighters linked to the extremist group Islamic State.

Extremism has increased in the western Sahel region, south of the Sahara desert, and attacks have increased on the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where many jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda or IS operate.