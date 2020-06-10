Summer is approaching as the health crisis seems gradually cornered (or at least controlled) and the famous homeland returns to take to the streets, terraces, beaches and fashionable places after several months confined. In this scenario the romance of Nieves Álvarez, whom “Hello” located days ago in Ibiza very caramelized with Manuel Broseta, a lawyer based in Madrid with whom he has started dating. He is “a renowned Valencian lawyer”, with a gray hair half-length, the same color as his beard. Let no one think that the model broke the norm and went from Madrid to Ibiza to enjoy the sun. No. He went to the island to do one of his first jobs after the pandemic.

Enjoy the sun and the good weather Sara Great tit in Porto, portrayed by “Hello” for a walk on the street, great with her new image with short hair. “Take the pulse of your life back in style,” they titled, along with a photo of the journalist, with a straw hat, sunglasses and a white dress. Ideas for the bathroom offers Laura Neighbour, designer and Duchess of Feria, who teaches with the model Cristina Cough his swimsuit line. They have gone to sea Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló, which launched their catamaran in Balearic waters.

Sara Carbonero also jumps to the cover of “Lecturas”, where they include a photo with one of her children. “The new normal”, they titled in the magazine. They interview Elena, mother of Adara, both characters from television reality shows. Could not miss Malú on leaving the hospital with her daughter, Lucy. The saga of Fields sneaks onto the cover of the youngest’s hand, Alexandra, who enjoys the streets of Madrid with her new boyfriend: “This is Terelu’s millionaire son-in-law.”

In “Semana” they bet on Alejandra’s aunt, Carmen Borrego, who “comes to the rescue of his family”. In this way they titled together with a photo of her and her husband, walking through Madrid, covering her face with beautiful colored masks. “Given the situation that the daughter of Maria Teresa she has been forced to take the reins “, summary.” Week “tells that the family of Ana Obregon is concerned about the actress, who does not raise her head after the death of her young son Alex. In the House of Alba they expect a future duchess, daughter of the current Duke’s son. Account “Week” that will call her rosary beads. The magazine has also discovered that Wake Big, ex of Diego Matamoros, overcomes the break with this one with a Getafe footballer.

María Jesús Ruiz, a model and regular participant in television programs, continues with her boyfriend despite suspicions of infidelity. “Ten Minutes” tells it, which dedicates almost the entire cover to the subject, with photos of the couple on the street. And three more pieces: Malu and Albert Rivera on leaving the hospital with Lucía; Toñi Moreno, who celebrated 47 years, her first birthday as a mother and apparently in love; and Chabelita Pantoja, who enjoys good weather on the beaches of Cádiz with her son and her boyfriend Asraf.