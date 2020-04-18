Square Enix has already made several announcements to celebrate NieR’s 10th anniversary. One of them was the revelation of NieR Re[in]Carnation, a new Yoko Taro project that is under development for iOS and Android devices.

The mobile game was presented with a teaser that only showed us various locations of NieR Re[in]Carnation, so Square Enix did not present any gameplay or the protagonists of this installment. This changed today, as it released a new video of the project.

This is how NieR Re looks[in]Carnation, the new Yoko Taro game

The trailer shows us a girl and a strange creature that apparently will be the main characters in the game. Both walk through an attractive setting until they reach a mysterious place. Also, the trailer shows a bit of the game interface.

Several creatives in charge of the project, such as Yosuke Saito, Daichi Matsukawa and Yoko Taro himself, affirmed that the game will look so good that players will think that it is not a mobile title.

On the other hand, the creatives pointed out that the location shown in the gameplay is part of the main story. Another interesting detail is that the game will have mechanics that simulate gashapon machines, which implies that there will be microtransactions. Below is the trailer:

NieR Re[in]Carnation will be played with touch controls, but is expected to receive support for external controls. Those in charge of the project did not reveal details about its launch, but promised that more information about it will follow soon.

In case you don’t remember, NieR Re[in]Carnation is in charge of the Applibot studio, while CyDesignation will be in charge of character design.

NieR Re[in]Carnation is in development for iOS and Android devices. Visit this page to learn more about the mobile game and the franchise.

