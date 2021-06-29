NieR Re[in]carnation is coming to Android and iOS this summer

The long-awaited Square Enix title already has an official presentation date.

If SINoAlice is already falling short of you, you’ll be glad to hear that the newest creation of Yoko taro is about to hit the Google app store, exiting its pre-registration phase once and for all.

NieR Re[in]carnation, set in the universe of Nier and its sequel, Nier: Automata, will land on Android and iOS this same summer, bringing to our phones a new story with mechanics adapted to the small screen.

NieR Re[in]carnation hits mobile this July

As Square Enix has confirmed in a press release, the day chosen for its launch was the next July 28. A date that today is marked on the calendar almost half a million players, given that the game already exceeds 400,000 pre-registrations in the Android and iOS stores.

In addition to the announcement of the arrival date, Square Enix has also published a kinematics about the game in which we can appreciate some details about his story and his graphic section.

Described in the Play Store as a Action RPG, NieR Re[in]carnation keeps both creative director like to composer from the rest of the Nier saga (Yoko Taro and Keiichi Okabe, respectively), so it can promise an experience very similar to that of the console and PC titles.

The game takes place in a place called “La Cage”, which we will explore in the skin of a girl who has just awakened in that unknown world. We will be guided by a mysterious self-baptized creature like “Mama”, with whom we will have to face enemies of all kinds with a auto fighting mechanic.

The best PlayStation 4 games you can play on your mobile

Currently, you can pre-register on Google Play to be among the first to play NieR Re[in]carnation on July 28. If you do, you will receive free gems as well as other materials to use in the game. In a move by Square Enix to incentivize game downloads, the more users pre-register, the more rewards there will be.

Finally, it should be noted that NieR Re[in]carnation will be free to play but will contain microtransactions within the game in the form of the usual gems.

Related topics: Games, Free Android Games, RPG Games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow