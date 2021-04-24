Nielsen: 23 million people watched Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd on television



CNN was the television network that achieved the largest audience during the broadcast of Derek Chauvin’s verdict.

Photo: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The number of viewers who saw the verdict of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin live exceeded 23 million, as reported by the audience analysis company Nielsen.

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday by a three-count jury in the May 25, 2020, murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Nielsen ensures that at least 23.3 million Americans watched the verdict live Tuesday through the networks that broadcast it live. The audience research company said these types of events and levels are “very rare” in the age of streaming.

The company said that because word spread that the verdict would come about 90 minutes before it aired, this allowed time for viewers to gather and watch their televisions.

The company reported that CNN managed to gather more than 4.03 million viewers and was the network that captured the largest audience. ABC, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and CBS made at least $ 3 million each.

Nielsen’s estimate based on audience figures from 11 networks that broadcast Tuesday’s verdict live. However, the actual audience is likely to be larger, since Nielsen’s count does not include ESPN, which also broadcast the verdict.

