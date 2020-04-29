This time, Laurent Nicollin is fixed: Montpellier, like the other formations of Ligue 1, has finished its 2019-2020 season. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the French championship was definitively stopped on Tuesday. A strong decision, which does not prevent many questions, as pointed out by the president of the MHSC in the Super Moscato Show.

“We will have to ratify who is champion, who is European, who goes down, who does not go down … But I don’t see why it would be hot. A committee of scenarios has put things in place, we will just have to vote and find out if the “we take the classification on the 19th day, the 27th day, or the 28th FFF version”, estimates Nicollin, with calm and lucidity. Even if a possible European qualification for Montpellier is at stake.

“There will always be disappointed, he relativizes. Me according to a scenario I am 6th, according to the other I am 8th. But it will still be a great season for us. A general assembly will explain things. And each will vote in his soul and conscience for what he considers best for French football, not only for his personal interest. “

“I can last two, three, four months, but not indefinitely”

What worries the manager more, in the short and medium term, is above all the economic impact of stopping the championship for his team. TV rights should not be paid in full and many revenues, in terms of ticketing but not only, will fly away. And Montpellier, despite rigorous management, does not have unlimited resources…

“It will be problematic, agrees the leader. For now, we will say that we have the cash to manage April-May with partial unemployment. We will also recover between 5 and 8 million euros via a loan from the State, which should allow us to spend June and July. After that, let’s hope that the championship will resume at the end of August or at the worst in early September so that Mediapro (L1 broadcaster from the 2020-2021 season) can take over and make us a first payment in August. If we don’t have that, it will start to be complicated. I can last two, three, four months, but not indefinitely. “