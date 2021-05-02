Nicole Regnier: her best friends in EXATLON USA

Telemundo Nicole Renier is part of Team Famosos.

The more the weeks go by in the competition reality show, Exatlon United States, when the participants are defeated in the fight for permanence, sadness invades both them and their colleagues, because in coexistence although sometimes there are frictions , unbreakable bonds of friendship are also formed, which in many cases last forever.

Nicole Regnier: A very emotional elimination

There is no doubt that Team Famosos during this fifth season of Exatlon United States, has gone through several difficult moments that have defined them as a team, eliminating those who otherwise could have reached the end of the competition due to injury: Mack Roesch, the expulsion of Frank Beltre for an alleged breach of contract, the suspension of several athletes, including the strongest woman: Norma Palafox, and many other things that are summarized in a constant test of strength for the Reds.

But there is no doubt that Nicole Regnier’s departure was a serious blow to the team. The professional soccer player, a native of Colombia, won the hearts of the audience in the third season and returned this time for a new opportunity to achieve glory, but it was precisely her character her worst enemy when it came to advancing. Several portals for fans assured that the production would have called the attention of the girl for her attitude, because her colleagues would have complained, so much so that they review that at the time of winning the SUV, none of the Famosos Team accompanied her to take the usual turn Only his partner, the also Mexican soccer player, Norma Palafox.

That is why when Regnier withdrew from the competition, with her eyes full of tears and total sincerity, in front of the cameras she asked those who followed her on television for a heartfelt forgiveness. Visibly moved, Nicole assured that she apologized to the children who saw her hit the bench when losing and other gestures, because it was not that she was in a bad temper, but that she felt at times frustrated for not having done her best to keep moving forward . This video tells it more in detail:

Nicole Regnier defines who “Her Team” is

With a simple image on her Instagram profile, the blonde made it clear who her rocks were during this second time at Exatlon United States. In the photo Regnier appears flanked by his former teammates from Team Famosos: “El Tarzán de las Arenas: Jacobo García”, Norma Palafox and Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, all very close friends of Regnier to whom he dedicated a nice message: “For these 3, whatever !!!! 👊🏻❤️ #myteam ”

The positive messages and support for the photo did not wait, “Showtime” used the hashtag “Red Family” and Brenda Castro wrote: “I love you a lot.” Other Nicole Regnier fans had nothing but nice words for this photo: “My best wishes to you.

Nice photo “said a follower, while another highlighted that these” Ex Famous “were precisely her favorite athletes from the fifth season.

