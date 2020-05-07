© Instagram

In times of economic crisis and pandemic, Nicole Neumann He had an action that on the one hand can be branded as controversial, and on the other, as a great advertising strategy, since before a camera in Los Angeles in the Morning who went to look for it on the way out of his return to the panel of We in the morning, the model wore a coronavirus face mask with a sponge over it.

“At the time I couldn’t come and now I came. All collections are taken, only half the team comes, we take the temperature, the ozone machine, I am the most obsessive there is. All the women on the panel are mothers. At the time, due to force majeure I could not, but now I will come when I am not with the girls, “said the blonde while wearing, in addition to his chinstrap, a mask with the legend “Floor Four”, What is it the name of a showroom clothing store located in Nordelta, Buenos Aires province.

The ex-wife of Fabián Cubero He also offered in his protector the user names of the social media accounts of that venture, and shared in his Instagram stories a video where it is appreciated in greater detail. the chinstrap with military camouflage design.

“It gives me a lot of joy and even a certain tranquility to see everyone on the street wearing masks, taking care of themselves accordingly. The subject of eyes is missing, because it is mouth, nose and eyes, but well, it is a great step ”, analyzed the former participant of Dancing from inside the car that moved her to her home again.

On the other hand, the panellist She was consulted by the chroniclers about the latest scandals in which she was involved: the barbecue that the former soccer player of Vélez he made for his daughters and the unfriendly words that Susana Giménez He dedicated to him after criticism for the return of his dog.

“They always ate roast, they are not prohibited,” said the vegetarian, while referring to the diva said that “everything was translated in a bad way” and that he clarified his statements in addition to telling them that he admires her. “This is not the time to confront,” she sentenced, without clarifying whether the diva apologized for treating her as “stupid.”

L.L.