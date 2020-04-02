After the success of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman will join another television project based on the novel “Pretty things” from Janelle Brown, which will adapt in a new series that the actress will star in and produce for the catalog of Amazon Prime.

The giant of electronic commerce, which also owns its own film and television platform, took the rights to this work of fiction in a bid against other companies interested in this format that it will direct Reed morano, one of the creators of “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Interestingly, and despite the fact that it already has an adaptation on the small screen, the novel “Pretty Things” It won’t be published until April 21.

The plot tells the adventure of “Two women trying to overcome and recover what was lost after a great scam perpetrated by an influential personality”, reported the editorial Penguin Random House without giving more details of the argument.

It is unknown the role that Kidman will play and the rest of the cast.

This Amazon drama is the last Kidman’s television project, who has focused his career on television after reap great success for your participation in the format of HBO “Big Little Lies”, where he also worked Meryl Streep.

Kidman won the Golden Globe for best leading actress for this fiction.

Along with the project for Amazon, the actress is involved in three other television formats based on novels.

The first is “You Should Have Known”, from Jean Hanff Korelitz, which HBO has transformed into “The Undoing”, whose premiere is indefinitely postponed.

The book counts the story of a happily married therapist and about to publish a book; to whom everything goes smoothly, until her husband disappears without a trace.

His second assignment is the television adaptation of “Nine Perfect Strangers”, a work by the same author as “Big Little Lies”, Liane Moriarty.

Also, Kidman is executive producer of “The Expatriates”, an Amazon dramatic drama directed by Lulu Wang from “The Farewell” and based on the novel namesake of Janice Y.K. Read.

