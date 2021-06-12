Nicole Kidman on bringing Lucille Ball to life

Kidman replaces Cate Blanchett in story about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Nicole Kidman is the substitute for Cate blanchett in the story about Lucille ball Y Desi Arnaz in which it will be next to Javier Bardem.

In an interview, the actress revealed to Chris Rock that ‘Being the Ricardos’, which is how the feature film is called, will tackle some serious issues. The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

“The weird thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we’re remaking the ‘I Love Lucy’ series, and we’re not,” says Kidman. “It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It’s really deep, really.”

Kidman then explains some of the terrain the film will explore. “She was a trailblazer,” Kidman says. “She formed her production company. Desi was Cuban and had to fight to get her to appear on the show. They had so many things in their marriage that are so relevant today, and what she was also dealing with in terms of everything. artists face, where you face big corporations. And you say, ‘No, this is art.

Last April a photograph of the filming of Kidman and Bardem went viral showing the actors characterized as the couple.

Kidman commented to Rock that he had to work hard to master Ball’s voice. “I’ve had to dedicate an enormous amount of time to Lucille Ball at this point, because she has a very particular way of speaking,” he commented.

Last winter, Kidman starred in the HBO limited series “The Undoing.” She will shortly be seen in her next small screen project, ‘Nine perfect strangers’.

At the moment there is no date for ‘Being the Ricardos’. Surely at the beginning of 2022 you will be able to see this new proposal.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io