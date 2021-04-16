Nicole Kidman is ready for her new role in “Being The Ricardos”

More and more film projects with renowned actors are being resumed, this is what happened to Nicole Kidman, who joins “Being The Ricardos”.

Nicole Kidman has already appeared on the first day of filming of the biopic “Being The Ricardos”, where she will play the role of actress and comedian Lucille Ball.

The film directed by Aaron Sorkin will show the Australian actress with a red-haired wig that reaches her shoulders to get into the character, since the color that her hair currently has is blonde, she showed it on Instagram.

After having settled in Australia with her family, Nicole Kidman returned to the United States to join the production.

Quite animated, Nicole was willing to get involved with the history of Lucy Ball, who was married to Desi Arnaz, her also husband in the fiction called “I love Lucy.”

Since “I love Lucy” lasted six seasons on the air, “Being The Ricardos” recounts a stage in which the couple was going through a crisis that would not only affect their personal life, but the course of their professional career.

Nicole has declared herself quite enthusiastic about her character, as she hopes that the public will have Lucy present again.

From his perspective, Aaron Sorkin has a pretty original perspective on Lucy, so presenting her that way is spectacular for him.