Nicole Kidman celebrates ‘Moulin Rouge’ on Instagram 20 years later

Nicole Kidman has remembered 'Moulin rouge'on Instagram now that 20 years have passed since the premiere.

It’s been twenty years since ‘Moulin rouge‘conquered the public, and Nicole Kidman he does not forget that it was one of the best professional experiences of his career. In addition to one of the most iconic and remembered films of his extensive filmography. The actress wanted to pay a small tribute to the production of Baz Luhrmann, who starred alongside Ewan McGregor, in an Instagram post.

“Some of my favorite #MoulinRouge memories! The greatest thing that can happen to you is that you love and are reciprocated”

Thus, citing one of the most famous phrases in the film, Nicole Kidman was preparing to receive the twentieth anniversary since its premiere. Twenty years in which we have not stopped singing his incredible covers of songs like ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Your song’, and also original songs like ‘Come what may’. In this publication, the actress has given the fans some very recognizable photos, such as some snapshots of that silver suit with which she sang that “diamonds are a woman’s best friend” or of the legendary red dress that wears on the poster of the film, as well as some promotional images out of wardrobe. Even there he showed great chemistry with his co-star, with whom he starred in one of the great love stories of the seventh art.

The publication has been answered by colleagues and friends of Kidman, such as the singer and actress Minogue Kylie (who played the green absinthe fairy in the movie), who has called her “ICON” with lots of heart emoticons. They have also responded among others Anya Taylor-Joy, who has declared himself a fan writing “We could be loverssss” in reference to another of the film’s most outstanding musical moments, and Michelle pfeiffer, who has written “I love you in this movie.”

