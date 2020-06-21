Nicole Kidman celebrates her 53rd birthday | .

Despite being of Australian origin Nicole Kidman was born in the United States, the beautiful actress of Hollywood turns 53 this June 20 and the social networks celebrate it.

It quickly became a trend in Twitter for her birthday, several users of the microblogging service have shared beautiful messages congratulating her.

His full name is Nicole Mary KidmanIn addition to being an actress, she is also a singer, producer, model, voice actress and also a diplomat.

She was married to Tom Cruise, both were one of the most charming couples of their time, however the marriage ended in 2001, she remarried and today lives in a happy marriage with her husband and 4 children.

Throughout his career Nicole Kidman She was known for being the possessor of a great beauty which is not at odds with her intelligence and talent which has made her the winner of countless awards, including one Oscar, Grammys and one Bafta award.

Despite her age, she continues to look extremely beautiful, one of the last works in which she has participated is interpreting aquaman’s mom movie starring Jason Momoa.

On his Instagram account he shared a video showing a precious bouquet of flowers thanking you for the congratulations.

« Nicole Kidman is celebrating her birthday today, I hope they are worshiping this goddess accordingly, » @underrtheskinn shared on Twitter.

With a great career Nicole Kidman She has established herself as one of the most beloved and preferred actresses of the medium since she began her career in 1983, we hope to see more projects in which she participates and that this day will have the best of her time.

« I admire you too much, you are very beautiful and talented », another of the many congratulations that were made on his Instagram account.

