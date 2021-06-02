Nicole Kidman celebrates 20 years of ‘Moulin Rouge’ with spectacular photos

“These are some of my favorite memories of Moulin Rouge, whose 20th anniversary is tomorrow.” “The most important thing in life is simply to love and be loved in return,” he concluded, recalling one of the phrases he says in the film.

After the premiere of Moulin Rouge in June 2001, the production became a pop phenomenon, also for its soundtrack, which included the iconic ‘Lady Marmalade’ performed by Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, and Lil Kim.

It was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. 20 years later, the film continues to be a benchmark in the musical genre.