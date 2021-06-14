Nicole Kidman buys the apartment directly below her penthouse

The 53-year-old Australian actress just made a shrewd move by buying the apartment below the one she already owned, in the exclusive “Latitude” building in Sydney’s Milsons Point neighborhood.

Kidman has paid $ 2.78 million for this new acquisition, which offers stunning panoramic views across the harbor, including the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The new apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a modern interior that offers floor to ceiling windows that surround the entire living and dining room area.

The jewel of the apartment is its beautiful balcony with artificial grass and a place to relax with the view and the climate of the beautiful Australian city.

It also has a small kitchen, but with everything you need, including an island with a breakfast bar, double sinks, and top-of-the-line appliances.

Among the amenities offered by the building are an indoor heated pool, sauna and gym.

It seems that little by little Nicole and her husband, Keith Urban, want to take over the building, since it is the fourth apartment they buy in the tower.

The first penthouse was bought in 2009 for $ 6 million.

Three years later they would buy a second penthouse, adjacent to the previous one, for $ 7 million.

In addition to these, they also have an apartment on the 19th floor, for which they paid $ 2.68 million and use it as an office.

All these apartments are in the name of Nicole Kidman’s company, who has not had any property in her name since 1993, when she bought an apartment for her younger sister, Antonia Kidman.

Nicole Kidman has just returned to Australia, after spending time in Los Angeles filming her next movie ‘Being the Ricardos’, starring Javier Bardem as well.

The film is about the crisis that could end the careers and marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, from the classic American television show ‘I Love Lucy’.