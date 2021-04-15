Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in The Ricardos. The actress was photographed on the set of Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film Being The Ricardos.

Nicole is seen dressed as the famous red-haired comedian for the first time Thursday while filming in Hollywood, the Daily Mail reported. The 53-year-old Kidman wore a shoulder wig and jacket. ‘Being The Ricardos’ stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Barden as Desi Arnaz.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz married in 1940 and separated in 1960, the couple starred in the famous comedy “I Love Lucy” as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo for six seasons from 1951 to 1957. Here the couple photographed at the 1963 Emmys.

According to IMDb, Being The Ricardos follows the couple as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

While many are disappointed that Nicole Kidman was cast as Lucille Ball, you know, WTF? the woman can’t even move her face! Also, he is older to do Lucy around that time than it was before the Lucy Show. The daughter of famous comedian Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Lucie Arnaz approved of Kidman being chosen to play her mother.

“We are not doing a remake of I Love Lucy. No one has to play Lucy Ricardo, or do the Vitameatavegamin routine, the chocolate factory thing, or any of the silly things. “

Lucie explained that this movie is the story of Lucille Ball, her real mother, and her husband Desi Arnaz, her father, not the story of Lucy Ricardo and Ricky Ricardo (the characters in the series).

“There will be humor in the movie but it’s the story of the two of them, how they met, and what went well with the show, what went wrong – their relationship, their love story.”



