Excited at the opportunity to reunite with my fellow 'Big Little Lies'. Together with 'Frontline Foods' we have been able to sponsor the delivery of meals to the medical heroes of five major cities. We would like to thank all those local restaurants that have helped us prepare the dishes. Enter the link to receive more information about the campaign and the different options to contribute", reads the message shared by the Oscar-winning interpreter, who has also confessed that her proposal is inspired by the efforts that, in this sense, the actress Kerry Washington.

“And thanks to Kerry Washington, we love you for being a benchmark for us, and also for the entire cast of [la serie] ‘Scandal’ “, he added on the work of the popular artist, who has also been using her social networks to spread the recommendations of psychologists and other experts in mental health in order to effectively deal with the emotional and emotional impact of coronavirus pandemic.