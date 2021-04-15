Nicole Byer Breaks Down Her Pole Dancing Skills on Nightly Pop

Nicole Byer can Nail whatever she sets her mind — or body — to.

Netflix’s Nailed It host juggles two shows (catch her on Wipeout with John Cena), four podcasts, a film career and new outrageous hobbies on a weekly basis. While Byer has mastered roller-skating and motorcycles, she’s turned her attention to pole dancing. In an exclusive Nightly Pop interview, Byer reveals her sensual moves to co-hosts Nina parker and Hunter march.

“It’s easier than you think,” Byer promises. “You pick up things. It’s fun, it’s a workout, and you get to feel slutty!”

Byer took a break from twirling on the pole after dislocating her ankle in November 2020. And no, she didn’t injure herself dancing. “It’s very boring. I fell off a motorcycle twice last year, nothing happened. I’ve been roller-skating, pole dancing … I just fell down my stairs,” Byers admits.

“You are way more active than I am! You make me feel a little boring,” Parker laughs.

“It’s like James Bond!” March adds.