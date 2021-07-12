Nicolás Sánchez boasted support for La Pandilla in the friendly match

Nicolás Sánchez, Argentine defender and former captain of the Rayados de Monterrey, boasted his support for the La Pandilla team during the friendly match played by Javier Aguirre’s team against Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Nico Sánchez, through his social networks, published a video where he saw the match between the Rayados and Chivas where the gang ended up beating Guadalajara 1-0 with a goal from Sergio Villarreal.

“Rayando on Sunday @Rayados.”, Published Nico Sánchez, former defender and captain of the Rayados de Monterrey.

It should be remembered that Nico Sanchez with the Rayados won a Liga MX championship, 2 Copa MX championships and a Concacaf Champions League, leaving his mark on the team.

The center-back has his future in his hands and it will be he who analyzes the options he has for the Apertura 2021 or he could leave the MX League.

