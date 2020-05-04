While it is still unknown when the return of Argentine football will officially take place, the clubs must continue to cope with the economic and contractual problems that this pandemic brings. The President of Lanús, Nicolás Russo, spoke in the last hours of different topics related to soccer on Radio Miter.

One of the questions to which he referred was about the situation with Argentinian Soccer Players Guild expressing that “when sometimes you want to explain something from the union and others, you go out and refute it with something. I have a good relationship with Marchi ( president of the entity that protects the players), but at this point we do not agree, how this is being carried out, but nothing else are criteria “.

He also addressed the issue of when soccer could resume. “If there is a return to football and the government asks us to be without an audience, it will be played without an audience. Here the tournaments ended, always thinking that in September they can return. When we have the government’s OK, it will return soccer, “explained the garnet president, who also gave his point of view that there will be no declines until 2022:” The number of teams that will be left for the next few years is not ideal, but today due to the economic situation we are I think that in September 2021 there would have to be a balance and if the conditions are right, by 2022 onwards there will have to be more declines than promotions to balance the tournament. “

Regarding the contracts of José Sand, Coach Luis Zubeldía and Augustin Rossi, which end on June 30, Russo confirmed lwith the intention that the three continue in the club. In the case of the garnet keeper (his pass belongs to Boca), he explained that Lanús has no purchase option: “I met Ameal two months ago and told him that we were interested in Rossi continuing. In the event that it is so it would be through a loan without charge. “

On the situation of the 9 garnet and the coach said that “the idea is that Sand retires playing in the club and with the field full. We are going to sit down to talk with him missing a week or fifteen days. But first we want to renew with Zubeldía and tell him what project we want as a club, because if we have to play with more youth, or not, or renew with what there is. “

