Due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the entire world, tennis continues to stand still. In order not to lose that bug, numerous tennis players and experts in this sport are doing direct on social networks to chat with all fans. After seeing in the latter Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray or Rafael Nadal, among others, yesterday was Nicolás Massú the one who jumped on stage. Dominic Thiem’s ​​coach talked about all the news around him and expressed his desire to help his pupil to reach number one in the world in the not too distant future. He also had time to talk about the Davis Cup and what it meant to him to represent Chile at an Olympics.

He wants to take Dominic Thiem to the top of world tennis: “Currently he is in third place in the ranking and he is one of the fittest players on the circuit. In my head is to help him advance in the tennis aspect and take him to the number one in the world. Dominic works as a true champion and is that his parents have educated him in that way. In addition to being a good tennis player, he is a boy who is very well-liked on the circuit and has champion wood. “

Go to Thiem with a great future: “Simply what I want is that Thiem can fulfill his dream. Here the important figure is him. He has a lot of talent, he is an outstanding player and in addition to being consolidated today, he is one of the players called to have a great future on the circuit. He still has things that he has to improve and as a coach I am obliged to make him improve so that he grows as a tennis player. That is the mentality we have as a team. “

Massú has been the architect of one of the best tennis moments in Chile: “I am very happy with the successes that Chilean tennis is having, having high level players like Nicolás Jarry or Cristian Garín. Being able to be with them in Madrid last season after being in the third division a few years ago was very exciting Very good years are coming for Chilean tennis and we have to make the most of it. “

His experience as a professional tennis player at the Olympic Games: “Getting to the Olympics is very complicated. I got to play three as a professional tennis player, with Athens being the last to do it. In that tournament I thought I could have a chance to do something great. As I was winning games I started to believe it and I I felt great on the track. When I got the two gold medals, the reception in Chile was incredible. People took to the streets to thank us for how well we did. I still hear many people tell their children about me and telling them that I managed to win two gold medals at an Olympics. “

