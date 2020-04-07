The current coach of Dominic Thiem, Nicolas Massú, He gave an interview to El Mercurio, where he spoke about how difficult it is to be at home these days and without tennis: “This is a situation that absolutely no one could imagine. I think that after this, there will be a before and a then for humanity. It is a very complicated situation but I am sure that we will be able to move forward, “said Massú, who is clear that everyone is preparing thoroughly from their homes:” This is not a situation in which a player is Injured and unable to play for a couple of months. Here everyone is in the same situation and they are at home trying to maintain their physical shape, hoping that this will happen as soon as possible and they will be able to compete normally again, “he concluded.

