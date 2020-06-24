Years ago, the grass played a very important role within the tennis circuit. It became the surface of three of the four Grand Slam in a calendar year, an unmistakable sign of its importance. Tennis, arguably, was born in the grass of the wealthy families who raised it, until it spread to all corners of the world. Natural surfaces grew, cement (much cheaper to produce and maintain) became the norm and tennis, a sport with a marked Anglo-Saxon character, left the surface where it all started.

There have been some efforts to regain the prestige of this surface, the last one expanding the pre-Wimbledon grass tour one more week, but the reality is that the homogenization of the surfaces, the drop in speed of the main grass courts and the exorbitant evolution of materials and rackets (which have caused a tennis biotype where power prevails over all things) have made grass specialists practically extinct. Although on the ATP circuit there is still the last mohican.

It may be a definition open to debate, but the young people long ago stopped practicing serve and volley. The grass titles are distributed, earthlings like Guido Pella make quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Anyone can do well on any surface. It is strange to see how there is still a player whose track record is formed, entirely, by titles on grass (And no, we are not talking about just one, such as the cases of Adrian Mannarino or Lorenzo Sonego). That player is Nicolas Mahut.

Since Michael Llodra, the last born volleyball player, left the circuit, the profiles that succeed on grass have diversified. Mahut remains, however, that last prop in the hinge surface of tennis. A guy who has reached six ATP finals...and all on grass. A tennis player who, in his career as a singles player, accumulates a negative win / loss balance on all surfaces … except the grass (where he has a not inconsiderable 62%). Someone who, against top-20 rivals, signs a 22-64 as a record … but a balance of 9 wins and 10 losses if we stick exclusively to the grass.

These three data are already, by themselves, quite revealing of what this surface means for the Angers player. The vast majority know him for his impeccable doubles records and, above all, for his participation in the longest duel in history, of which exactly ten years have passed this 2020. But Mahut was always more than that, a very dangerous type that makes you uncomfortable based on a very powerful T serve and one of the best setbacks on the circuit. Without being a 100% serve and volley player, he is the grass specialist who comes closest to that definition, along with other tennis players who, yes, have a record more spread on other surfaces (such as Feliciano López, for example) .

The first title, curiously, came long after its hatching period on the circuit. In the year 2007, a young Nicolas appeared in society reaching two finals: that of Queen’s, where he fell against Andy Roddick in a cruel third set tie-break, and that of Newport, against his compatriot Fabrice Santoro. Injuries and his allergy to clay kept his career from continuing, but Mahut was not going to stop until he had an ATP title in his hands. And, of course, this was going to arrive on grass.

It was in 2013, having already embraced thirty, under the grass of s’Hertogenbosch and against a rival of bluebells (Stan Wawrinka, who beat him 6-3 and 6-4). Few idylls like Mahut’s with the Dutch tournament, which he conquered twice more (2015 and 2016), completing a hat-trick in which two of his championships were born in the previous phase. This past decade it was almost a tradition to see the Frenchman lifting the heavy glass of this ATP 250.

The title is completed in Newport, in 2013, before Lleyton Hewitt. Now away from the action in singles, Nicolas can always boast of being one of the last specialists on the surface where tennis was born. Surely not only Track 10 of the All England Tennis Club reminds you: also Dutch, American or British grass. Not everyone can say clearly and loudly that they are the ultimate herb specialist.