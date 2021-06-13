Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Roland Garros champions

Not every day you win Roland Garros, even if Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert They have already lived this same fantasy twice in their life. They did it in 2018 and have repeated it in 2021, three years later. Of course, this time they had to suffer like never before, saving three match points in the semifinals against Cabal / Farah, and then in the final breaking Golubev / Bublik’s serve when they were already serving for the title. Two feats that remain anecdotal if we compare it with the role played by the public of Philippe Chatrier, leading the French couple to their fifth Grand Slam crown. An unforgettable day, as the protagonists explained later.

Of the most special victories of his career

HERBERT: “It was just amazing, from start to finish, we have had incredible support. In fact, it may have been the most supportive we’ve had in our lives, during the two weeks. That puts a little extra pressure on you, as it leads you to want victory even more, to give it to the people. I don’t know if it was because of the COVID, but we have felt something really different compared to other years ”.

MAHUT: “In the end it was an incredible feeling, we were really close to losing, but we were also in the same situation in the semi-finals. Now we are here, with the trophy, it is amazing. We are accompanied by our family, our wives, our children, we are fortunate to have lived this at least once in our lives. This is the second time it has happened to us, so we couldn’t be happier ”.

HERBERT: “It was a terrible final for me, I spent the whole game trying to do well, but emotionally it was really tough. To end up winning, despite the fact that they have served to win the match in two sets, and in front of all my family that I have not been able to see these days due to the regulations, makes everything more incredible. Now I’m a dad, that makes everything so much more special. It is my first Grand Slam as a father, seeing my son in the stands with whom he will be my future wife is something unforgettable ”.

The most special Grand Slam?

HERBERT: “It may be the most special, but also because of the final feeling we had on the track. We were fighting the whole game, maybe we even wanted this tournament more than the other four, it is really special. It is difficult to compare because everyone is different, the emotions are different, for my dream it was always to win Roland Garros. Being able to do it for the second time in front of this crowd has been one of the most immense emotions I have had in my life ”.

MAHUT: “We feel that we have returned to life, to normal life, to the old one. What we have experienced these last two weeks with this crowd, the support we have received, has been incredible, a feeling that we have never had here. It was a very special feeling ”.

HERBERT: “We had not won a great title for a long time, when we arrived here we did not have the same confidence as in the past, but here I think we raised the trophy together. It is not because we have been better players, our level was not the best, the important thing was the behavior we had on the court and the way we stayed positive, the way we managed to play with our fears, now we can look at each other and to know that we had an incredible week. That also makes it a special victory. “

With my mind on the Olympics

“It is one of our great goals, we would love to win a medal, it would be incredible. It is one of our great goals, so we will go there and do our best ”.