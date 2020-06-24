Nicolás Maduro and Iván Márquez, one of the FARC dissidents who broke the peace agreement in Colombia .

The US State Department denounced that dictator Nicolás Maduro allows terrorist groups to operate in Venezuela to stay in power. In a terrorism report, the US claimed that Chavismo created a favorable environment for them to act « FARC, ELN and Hezbollah dissidents«

The document indicates that Maduro and his partners, through criminal activities, help maintain your illegitimate control of power, « Promoting a permissive environment for known terrorist groups, including the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the National Liberation Army (ELN), of Colombian origin; and Hezbollah sympathizers. ”

« Financial ties between the FARC, the ELN and the Venezuelan paramilitary groups facilitate public corruption and regime corruption schemes that include members of the Armed Forces, ”the report highlighted.

The State Department also stated that the reports that indicate the existence of cooperation between the FARC and the ELN dissent are worrying in the areas of highway and border control, in the subsidized distribution of food, in the recruitment and forced displacement of vulnerable indigenous communities, and in the trafficking of illegal narcotics and gold.

Members of the ELN, the guerrilla with the largest presence in Venezuela

According to local and international media, the report continues, the ELN was present in 12 of the 24 states of Venezuela (with special strength in the states of Anzoátegui, Amazonas, Apure, Bolívar, Zulia and Táchira).

« The ELN’s presence has expanded beyond its historical base in the border area with Colombia. The media report an increasingly important role for the ELN in the distribution of regime-subsidized food, smuggling (gas, basic products, meat), extortion and illegal mining, ”he emphasized.

Then he stressed that the acting president, Juan Guaidó, « condemned Maduro’s complicity with the ELN and the dissent of the FARC ». In addition, he recalled that the Venezuelan National Assembly officially cataloged the FARC, the ELN, Hamas, Hezbollah and ISIS « as terrorist organizations »

« Guaidó warned that Maduro has lost control of Venezuela’s borders and territory, running the risk of turning Venezuela into a‘failed state‘”Recalled the US Department of State.

In another item, he referred to the terrorist incidents occurred in 2019 and stressed that these « reflected the growing presence and territorial control of the ELN. Confrontations between the ELN, other Colombian and Venezuelan illegal armed groups, and Venezuelan government forces increased. «

Nicolás Maduro

Respect for law enforcement and border security, the report details that « there were no changes in Venezuela’s anti-terrorism legislation in 2019. »

« Maduro’s former regime has failed to demonstrate political will to address concerns about terrorism in Venezuela. The usurpation by the regime of the judicial system and the military and security services for their own illegal purposes, rampant public corruption and cooperation with criminal elements, provided the ideal conditions for illegal activity. The economic mismanagement of the regime has created severe resource constraints. The regime regularly uses terrorism charges to persecute the political opposition and suppress dissent. He has accused, without evidence or due process, Guaidó and several deputies of the National Assembly of ‘terrorism ‘,” said the State Department.

Then he recalled that in December of last year, The United States sanctioned the current and former directors of the Venezuelan passport agency (Administrative Service of Identification, Migration and Immigration) in light of activities such as the sale of agency passports for thousands of dollars, even to non-Venezuelan citizens.

« Border security at ports of entry was vulnerable and susceptible to corruption. Biometric screening is not performed at Venezuelan ports of entry. There is no automated system to collect API or PNR records on commercial flights or to verify flight manifests with passenger landing data, « the report concluded.

