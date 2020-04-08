Nicolás Maduro assured on Tuesday that he will ask at the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which will be held this Thursday, that they impose themselves “fair and stable prices“For crude oil”that allow the economic and financial recovery of the world”After the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been in direct contact with governments of Russia, Saudi Arabia and with all our OPEC partners preparing the videoconference next Thursday, April 9, where a consensus will be sought for the recovery of the oil market for fair and stable prices that allow the economic and financial recovery of the world, “said Maduro during a meeting with the Executive group that addresses the pandemic in Venezuela.

In his opinion, the countries that form OPEC are “on track” why “there are good criteria”And“ on the table there are proposals ”.

“I have been very insistent with our OPEC partners and with our extra-operative partners that we have to have great negotiating capacity, of flexibility: to listen well, to put on the table key proposals and to move forward in a certain way ”, assured the president.

For this reason, Maduro was optimistic with Thursday’s videoconference and with the OPEC + agreements (member and allied countries) “that restore stability to the oil market” and thus return “economic and financial stability to the world”.

“I have said it and I repeat it: from Venezuela, the stability and future recovery of the world economy and finances depend on the OPEC + agreements“He said before adding that” a good listener few words are enough. “

ASK FOR THE MARKET NOT TO BE UNESTABLE

For all these reasons, he called on “the experts of the world” to “never continue to play the destabilization of the oil market”, as well as “to hit” oil prices.

Last Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting of OPEC and its allies after a previous call from US President Donald Trump to Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

The goal is to end several weeks of plummeting oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the barrel of crude oil at record lows.

The Saudi Government invited members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus their allies (OPEC +) to an urgent meeting “in order to try to reach a fair agreement and regain the desired balance in the oil markets“

A COLLECTION LESS THAN THE COST OF PRODUCTION

Venezuelan oil averaged last week the $ 13.74 per barrel, a decrease of 2.19 dollars compared to the previous week, which continues due to the sharp fall in demand due to the restrictions on travel that have been ordered by the different governments of the world to stop the pandemic of COVID-19.

This sale price is similar to that recorded by the South American country in 1999, when it averaged $ 17 in the midst of a market that was then facing oversupply.

According to experts consulted by EFE, the average cost of production of the Venezuelan basket exceeds $ 18 per barrel.

(With information from EFE)