President Nicolás Maduro has opted for a move that made evident the blockade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela even at times when a pandemic strikes the world.

The movement has turned out to be a teacher, because beyond ideologies, it has clearly revealed that the international system, or certain international instances, respond to the particular interests of the powerful to reproduce the economic and financial blockade that wreaks havoc on the life of Venezuelan citizenship.

Since 2014, the supply of food, medicine, spare parts and other acquisitions for the development of Venezuela, have been impeded by executive orders issued, first by the former president. Barack Obama and then by Donald Trump, which makes them an act of crime against humanity by depriving a people of its livelihood.

Now, in the current situation caused by the pandemic of the Coronavirus, characterized by being chaotic, unbalanced and putting the most vulnerable at risk, the government of Venezuela It has not stopped taking efficient measures that will allow the country to have no deaths from the Covid-19.

It should be noted that the South American country imports most of the drugs it uses to guarantee the life and health of its inhabitants. Several of the countries that were used to negotiate medicines have imposed unilateral coercive measures, or prefer not to have trade relations for fear of being the object of aggressive measures by the United States.

Following this tune of the blockade, it should be noted that shipping companies have also been the target of the so-called sanctions, and the shipping routes controlled by United States They do not allow the transit of Venezuelan ships, also adding difficulties for the transit of important merchandise such as medicines.

Explaining what the blockade entails is necessary to understand the difficulties that the Venezuelan State finds in being able to import essential resources. But in this a question arises: how does the International Monetary Fund Does the IMF lend itself to continue sponsoring the financial stranglehold in Venezuela in the midst of a global crisis?

Let us not forget that the IMF is a body created to sponsor and maintain world order. On March 4, IMF manager Christine Lagarde announces the creation of the “Emergency Fund of the Quick Financial Instrument ”, with the purpose of offering support to member countries in critical or fragile situations regarding the Covid-19 Pandemic.

All this is to “guarantee a first-rate health expenditure to protect the health of the people, to take care of the sick and to stop the advance of viruses”, words of Christine Lagarde.

An important fact is that in order to access this Rapid Financing Instrument, it is not necessary to make a program of readjustments in the policies of the countries that request it.

Leaving these aspects clear, it must be said that the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela issued a letter requesting the IMF Manager to evaluate the possibility of accessing the Rapid Financial Instrument in order to prevent and control the coronavirus.

Being like this, Venezuela As a member state, it can request the 5 million dollars justified in the concern of the health of its people, whose conditions have been affected by the blockade without changing internal policies.

The government on February 13 issued a referral of the case of Venezuela on the unilateral measures that the United States has imposed on that country to the International Criminal Court, based on the fact that these represent a crime against humanity, argued under the effects of said blockade.

That he IMF refuses to give the money because it is not “clear” who the president of Venezuela is, it is only one more proof before the ICC that the effects of the blockade are not only for officials, but that it does not allow obtaining money to control the pandemic, and in a more serious case respond immediately to an even larger outbreak of Covid-19, thus exposing the health of millions of people.

As long as the IMF had accepted the request by Venezuela, would have seen the need to break the blockade, the final decision was “the blockade continues in a pandemic situation or it does not continue”. The IMF has already chosen.

Various reasons can be put forward for which this blockade continues to increase. With the situation of coronavirus Capitalism has seen its deterioration grow faster, as the economy is in shock. Trump seeks to take advantage of the situation, so he has met with economists who allow him to have a better vision of what he could do.

The fact that Guaidó come to power in Venezuela is necessary, so that the United States can back its currency in Venezuelan gold reserves, we must not forget that at the beginning of the year, on his tour of various countries, Juan Guaidó He mentioned or rather offered the gold mines that exist in Venezuelan territory to buy supports that would allow him to establish himself in power without going through the ballot boxes.

So yes, at this moment in which human solidarity is supposed to be reborn after being buried by individualism, it has only been decided to maintain the oppressive structure. The Bolivarian Government demonstrated this, institutions like the IMF they only lend themselves to continue with the blockade and question the legitimacy and legality of the Government.

It is possible to think that by not lending the money, the Venezuelan health system would be in trouble, more in the midst of a world crisis, so the possibility of talking about the “inefficiency” of the government would open up, and it would provoke a rebellion that This is what has been sought for decades in Venezuela.

More than accept the request, what I was looking for Nicolás Maduro it was to demonstrate that the United States uses international institutions to continue executing its coup plan. More than a request, it was a move on the international chessboard. Geopolitics call it.

