Amid mounting pressure on the Chavista dictatorship, Nicolás Maduro sent a letter to the American people in which he calls on the Americans to reconcile and join forces to “put a stop” to the “madness” of the Government of President Donald Trump, who days ago announced the largest US anti-drug operation in the West, which will deploy ships and planes near the coasts of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan dictator denounced the launching of a North American naval mission in the Pacific and the Caribbean, according to the Pentagon to combat drug trafficking, and that Venezuela denounces as a “naval blockade” full-blown to suffocate the country. Maduro himself has been accused of “narcoterrorism” by the United States Department of Justice two weeks ago, offering a reward of $ 15 million to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the Bolivarian leader.

“The Trump government, once again instrumentalizing the institutions to achieve its electoral goals, and relying on infamies under the pretext of the fight against drugs, has ordered the largest military deployment in the United States to our region in 30 years, in order to threaten Venezuela and lead our region to a bloody, indefinite-duration war conflict, ”indicates the statement signed by Maduro, dated April 3, but which was shared by the dictator on his social networks. this Sunday.

Maduro assured that he was accused by Washington “without showing any evidence” of the charge of “narcoterrorism” despite the fact that the US Defense Department itself, “demonstrates that Venezuela is not a country of primary drug transit, as they are allies of Washington as Colombia and Honduras ”, according to the letter.

Likewise, the Chavista dictator described the North American operation as “A smokescreen to hide the erratic and improvised” management of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, where more than 8,500 people have already died and infections are over 325,000.

For all these reasons, he called on the American people “to put a stop to this madness, to hold their rulers accountable and force them to focus their attention and resources on urgent attention to the pandemic.” “We cannot accept war threats or blockades, nor the intention to install an international guardianship that violates our sovereignty and he is unaware of the progress made in the last year in the sincere political dialogue between the government and a large part of the Venezuelan opposition, which wants political solutions, and not wars for oil. ”

“I call on the people of the United States to put a stop to this madness, to hold their rulers accountable and compel them to focus their attention and resources on urgent attention to the pandemic. I ask, together with the cessation of military threats, the end of illegal sanctions and the blockade that restricts access to humanitarian supplies, so necessary today in the country. I ask you, with your heart in your hands, not to allow your country to be drawn, once again, to another endless conflict, another Vietnam or another Iraq, but this time closer to home, “added the letter.

And he concludes: “We are not so different, as they want us to believe with infamy. We are peoples seeking a more just, free and compassionate society. Let us not let the particular interests of minorities blinded by ambition not separate. ”

With information from Europa Press

