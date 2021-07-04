Nicolás Maduro says the US has a plan to kill him

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in an image from March. (Photo: PRESIDENCY OF VENEZUELA / Europa Press)

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has denounced “a plan to attempt against my life and against the lives of important political and military leaders of Venezuela” that he attributes to the United States.

“Our sources in Colombia assure us and are reliable sources that have always told us the truth, that they have come to prepare a plan to attempt against my life and against the lives of important political and military leaders of Venezuela, that’s what Craig Faller came to. the CIA director to Colombia and for that they also visited Brazil, to finalize preparations to come up with a once again violent plan, ”Maduro said on Friday.

Maduro has thus wondered if US President Joe Biden has “ratified the orders” of former President Donald Trump “to lead Venezuela into a civil war and kill us.”

What is the CIA director doing in Colombia for two days and two days in Brazil?

“Yes or no? What is the CIA director doing in Colombia for two days and two days in Brazil? What did the commander of the United States Southern Command Craig Faller do in Colombia for four days, including a visit to the border with Venezuela, what did they do? ”He asked.

Maduro has made these statements from the theater of the Bolivarian Army Military Academy in Caracas, where 552 officers received their degrees from Maduro himself.

On August 4, 2018, an assassination attempt was made against Maduro using a drone during an official ceremony in Caracas. The Venezuelan Government denounces this and other schemes to promote a coup in Venezuela supported by the opposition.

