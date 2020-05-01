The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (REUTERS / Manaure Quintero / File Photo)

Representatives of the interim president Juan Guaidó denounced this Thursday that the Nicolás Maduro does not allow humanitarian flights with Venezuelans stranded in the United States to enter his country.

Guaidó’s mission in Washington had coordinated two charter flights to repatriate a group of Venezuelans who were stranded in the United States when the Caracas government suspended all flights, alleging that it is the consequence of a pandemic protection measure.

However, opposition leader Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s ambassador to the United States, said in a statement that “Nicolás Maduro’s regime prevents these humanitarian flights from reaching Venezuela”. “As we see, they don’t care about people,” he graphed.

A part of the communiqué issued against the decision of the Nicolás Maduro regime to block the return of Venezuelans stranded in the United States

The goal was that one of these planes will land in Maiquetía, the international airport that serves Caracas, and the other in the city of Maracaibo, in the west, after stopping in Mexico. The operation had the support from the government of that country and the United States.

The idea was that Both will return to the United States via Mexico transporting Americans stranded in Venezuela.

But, “finally last night (Wednesday), the Maduro regime denied any possibility ”spokesman Johan Merchan said.

He explained that, for the moment, it is known that about 800 Venezuelans are in this situation, either because their limits of stay in the country are about to expire or because they were visiting the country when the airlines canceled flights and the countries closed borders against the aggressive advance of the coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO-The President of the National Assembly of Venezuela and the leader of the opposition, Juan Guaidó, whom many countries have recognized as the country’s interim president, gestures while speaking during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10, 2020. REUTERS / Manaure Quintero

Three weeks ago, A humanitarian flight by the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa – sanctioned by the Donald Trump government – transferred 154 passengers from Venezuela to Mexico via the United States., including Americans who returned to their country.

Carlos Vecchio, Venezuelan ambassador to the United States for the interim government of President Juan Guaidó (REUTERS / Eva Marie Uzcategui)

That flight then led back to his country to 133 Venezuelans who had been transported to Mexico from the United States.

In mid-March, the regime of Maduro decided to suspend all flights to and from abroad to stop the coronavirus pandemic and many foreigners were stranded in the country.

Venezuela adds 333 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 deathsAccording to official figures, which have been widely questioned by both the interim government and other governments. “We have no reason to believe any figure from the Maduro regime about the impact of the coronavirus on the Venezuelan people,” Jon Piechowski, deputy assistant secretary of state for the western hemisphere, said last Tuesday.

The Venezuelan regime reports figures that make it the Latin American country that has carried out the most rapid diagnostic tests in the region, despite the fact that it only has an authorized laboratory throughout the country to carry out molecular tests.

The US official indicated that the requests for transparency will continue, since “it is necessary to confront the virus” in the best possible way. He also condemned the repression registered in recent weeks against key sectors in the pandemic. “The repression is part of what they do, the harassment of journalists continues, as well as people in the public health sector, it is regrettable,” he said in a conference call.

