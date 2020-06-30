I have decided to give the EU Ambassador in Caracas 72 hours to leave our country. Enough of European colonialism against Venezuela is enough! « Said Nicolás Maduro

DNA40 –

VENEZUELA.- The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered to expel the ambassador from the European Union (EU) in VenezuelaIsabel Brilhante Pedrosa, in a period of 72 hours due to the sanctions announced this Monday by the block against 11 Venezuelan officials.

« Who are they to try to impose themselves on the threat? Who are they? Enough is enough! That is why I have decided to give the ambassador of the European Union 72 hours to leave our country, » said the socialist president during an act in the Miraflores presidential palace, « said the Venezuelan president.

The European Union imposed sanctions on 11 Venezuelans, mostly for actions against opposition to the government of Nicolás Maduro, among them Luis Parra, who contested the presidency of the parliament of the majority opposed to Juan Guaidó in january.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette of the European Union, brings to 36 the number of those punished « for undermining democracy », according to the European Union, « the rule of law and human rights in Venezuela, a country mired in a political and economic crisis « .