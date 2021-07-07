Nicolás Maduro asked the US not to get involved in the next elections in Venezuela

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, asked the Government of USA what “Do not meddle in the internal affairs of Venezuela” in reference to the local and regional elections on November 21.

“I tell the governments of the United States and the world: Do not get involved in the internal affairs of Venezuela, that we do not get involved in the electoral disaster that you had”said the president in a ceremony with candidates from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in reference to the last presidential elections in the United States.

Commenting on a news item about a request by the United States to lift disqualifications to opponents, the president stressed that “Venezuela has its institutions” as well as “the best electoral system, the most audited and auditable in the world.

“We are going to elections and all the candidates that have to be registered will be registered”, he claimed.

The rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE) Enrique Márquez, with an opposition profile, explained in an interview with Efe on June 10 that he seeks to pave the way to lift the disqualifications and political measures that affect anti-Chavez.

Márquez assured that he is “interacting” to achieve a solution to the disqualifications of opponents who, among the best known, number in thirty.

Shortly after, on July 2, the CNE decided to empower the opposition coalition Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), which brought together a large part of the anti-Chavistas and won the 2015 legislative elections.

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ordered the CNE in 2018 to exclude the MUD from the process of validating electoral ballots for going against “Openly (of) the prohibition of double membership.”

This qualification has served as a stimulus for several opponents who are considering the possibility of being candidates in the following elections.