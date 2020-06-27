The former German tennis player Nicolas Kiefer He gave an interview to the German portal T-Online, where he spoke of what happened in recent days in the world of tennis, emphasizing more what happened on the Adria Tour, where some players such as Djokovic, Coric or Dimitrov have tested positive for coronavirus , admitting that this act will have its consequences in tennis.

-A mistake what happened last week on the Adria Tour:

“What happened will inevitably have its consequences in the short and long term. Roland Garros, to be played at the end of September, had planned to play with the public in the stands while maintaining social distancing and what has happened in recent days is going to cause the situation Change. Tennis will return in August and everyone does not know for sure if tennis will return in the United States, due to the situation the American country is going through. It is a mystery how the USTA will deal with this. “

-Critics for the dispute of said event in full pandemic:

“The Adria Tour has been an event organized by Djokovic, an exhibition tournament that from the outside seems to have been a fantastic idea but that has not been at all. Seen as the world is at the moment it was crazy to set up such a thing. It was to be hoped that the way things are that something serious would happen and has finally happened. They have put many people at risk and I hope they have learned from the mistake. “

-How could the players lend themselves to play a tournament with these characteristics?

“I try to get into the heads of the Zverev, Thiem and others and I honestly don’t understand them. Victor Troicki even came to play the tournament with his pregnant wife. Nothing makes sense. I want to put more emphasis on the figure of Thiem and Zverev, will they be Are these guys well advised? I don’t see anyone around them saying, that invitation is very good, but you’re not going to fly there. When two of the ten best players on the circuit are so naive as to do these kinds of things, you do rethink a lot of things. I sincerely hoped that the players would be more responsible and mature, but I see that I was wrong, “Kiefer concluded, very upset by what happened with the Adria Tour.