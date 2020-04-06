Nicolas Kiefer, once number 4 in the ATP ranking, is actively working in the battle against the coronavirus by being part of a project that manufactures reusable face masks with a textile businessman who is well known for being a partner by launching the company’s own clothing line. ex-German tennis player. Between 300 and 500 masks are manufactured per day, and can be purchased on this website. He makes this work compatible with that of a coach in a Berlin club and he is very socially aware. “We must accept this situation, as difficult and unexpected as it may be. It is time to be responsible and stay home. It is good to see that I can help people, I am proud,” he said on the ATP website.

.