After receiving the eleven-month sanction after testing positive for doping in mid-January, Nicolas Jarry He left behind the first stage of this nightmare that he is living. Now, after proving his innocence, the second part is missing, that of serving his sentence. Taking advantage of the global quarantine and the closure of the ATP circuit, Seventh Game he virtually went into the Chilean’s room to review everything he has experienced in this last year, from his title in Bastad last summer, then after his losing streak and, finally, the controversial sanction. These were the most interesting points that were discussed in the talk.

First title at Bastad 2019. “It was not enjoyed so much because then we had Hamburg where he defended a lot and I played against Zverev. Luckily, once everything was finished, I was able to enjoy it to the fullest with all my family and friends. It is the last beautiful memory I have of my career, a very good week where I felt wonderful from minute one. The club is fantastic, the central court is in the middle of the hotel, you are going to train with your flip flops on, it makes you feel very relaxed ”.

Twelve defeats in a row after that win. “It’s weird that people still don’t realize that only the best in the world win every week, but the media only looks at this. Mortals don’t work like that. In my case, perhaps it was not normal to go from champion to lose in so many first rounds. I relaxed a little after that triumph, took a huge weight off me, I had been working for a long time to achieve that title. Now I am working hard to become a much more consistent player. ”

Mental strength to get out of that tunnel. “Only people who follow tennis and have followed me since childhood can understand it. As a junior I also had a bad streak of six losses in a row, that’s where you stop to think if you really are good, how can you be good if you lose six games in a row? It has been a normal thing in my career. Once, speaking with Pablo Andújar in Viña del Mar, he told me that he had nine first rounds in a row. He, who was an ATP player. It made me want to cry, I just wanted to go back to work to recover. In the end, that little bit of luck that you lack can appear at any moment to end the streak ”.

ATP / WTA merger. “He has been talking about this topic since the beginning of the year. I think it may be something new and it may be good. There is no other sport that is together, that is mixed, so surely it can be good for women, especially for everything that is lived in the day to day of tennis with that theme. We will see how the economic issue is managed, see if that merger is possible and if this helps the ATP or the WTA more. In any case, it will be difficult because there are still things to change within the ATP itself, that would have to be seen first. Tennis is a sport where only the top 80 of the ranking earn good amounts of money, the rest have to go looking for life every season. ”

Uncomfortable situation when learning of his positive in doping. “The notification was all through a portal, such as a specific Gmail where the ATP sends you messages related to that. From there I had to find a lawyer to dialogue with them and with the ITF. They are moments where you live a lot of uncertainty, there is a long delay in the answers, they treat you all the time as if you had done it on purpose, as if you were guilty, they treat you as if you were the worst person in the world. The ITF is supposed to be a partner, they are the one you work for, so it becomes very difficult to accept those gestures. You know the general rules, but you will never think that a pill is going to be contaminated and will generate all this.

