Nicolás Ibáñez reinforces the Pachuca attack

MEXICO CITY.

The Tuzos del Pachuca closed their third reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX and It is about the Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez, who arrives at the Bella Airosa from Atlético de San Luis.

– | NICO: you are INCLUDED in this TEAM. Welcome # NicoIbañez! – Here we all play! – # TeJuroQueTeAmo – pic.twitter.com/Ji3ump2AyM – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) June 11, 2021

According to sources from the Hidalgo club, since before the end of Guard1anes 2021, both directives had reached an agreement for the transfer of the South American. Despite the above, Negotiations stalled due to the possible sale of the team from Potosí; However, as this did not occur, the signing was reactivated.

The Argentine forward was presented with an emotional video on the social networks of Pachuca, where several people with special qualities can be seen giving the welcome message to the 26-year-old attacker.

With Atlético San Luis, Nico Ibáñez played a total of 55 games, in which he scored 27 goals, becoming one of the best forwards of the tournament. Before arriving at Liga MX, Ibáñez played Communications and Gymnastics and Fencing, both teams from Argentina, was later transferred to the Atlético de Madrid, club that yielded it to San Luis.

