The Argentine midfielder will not continue in Lille de France and his representative, José Irribarren, left the doors open for ‘Xeneize’: “He is a fan of the club and always liked the idea of returning.”
“I did not speak to anyone, but the possibility of Boca is always there. He is a fan of the club and he always liked the idea of returning. But nobody spoke to me. The Nico thing is very recent, four or five days ago he left Lille, it is not something that has come for a long time. There was no call, “said José Irribarren, the footballer’s agent, in dialogue with High Pressure.
On the other hand, he stated: “I even spoke to Alfaro in February of last year, but it was not possible because he earned money that they could not pay him. When he was free it was time to come and six months before he had been talking to (Nicolás) Burdisso, who told me that he wanted me to come back if they won the elections. “
“The possibility was left open with Burdisso, but later (Gaitán) was politically linked to Gribaudo and nothing to do. If he returned to Argentina, it was for Boca, whether Gribaudo, Ameal, Beraldi or whoever it was,” Irribarren emphasized, leaving Clearly that Gaitán did not reach the ‘Xeneize’ in the previous market of his own free will.
Although he came to Lille with great aspirations, the pandemic distorted the wishes of the Argentine in the French club. “He signed a contract in January for six months with the option of two more years, but this pandemic made it a bit complicated. They had Champions League aspirations, possible sales and purchases, but now they are going to have to reduce their budget. The output was mutual agreement and we were on good terms. We went for a project but that was going to stretch a bit now, “said the representative.
“Proposals always come and you listen to everyone. We are going to look for a project and something good for it. It can be from anywhere, but the important thing is that it is a good project, a good place and one where you are happy. He is already 32 years old, he has three or four years of career left and he wants to enjoy them playing where he likes “, sentenced Irribarren.