Nicolas Dalby vs. Sergey Khandozhko announced for UFC Fight Night on June 26

A welterweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on June 26. Nicolas Dalby will face Sergey Khandozhko.

The bout was announced by the organization on Wednesday morning.

Dalby, will try to get his first winning streak after his return to the Octagon. After a brief step in 2016. Nicolas returned after being crowned welterweight champion of Cage Warriors. In his first match, he defeated Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in UFC Copenhagen.

In his next fight he was finished by Jesse ronson, but a positive for steroids from his rival annulled the result. In his last fight, he beat Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision in UFC 255.

Khandozhko returns to the Octagon after two years of absence. The Russian will try to overcome his first defeat within UFC, when he lost by unanimous decision to Rustam Khabilov on UFC Moscow. Before that fight, he won his debut by beating Rostem Akman on UFC Stockholm.

UFC Fight Night June 26 will be held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.