Nicolás Castillo got upset with Club América and could stay for the 2021 Apertura

After being informed that Santiago Solari He would not have been considered to be part of the Club América squad for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, the Chilean striker, Nicolás Castillo, would have shown his annoyance to the azulcrema leadership, which is why he hid all his information on related social networks with the Eagles.

Castle He felt that this semester he could compete for a place in Santiago Solari’s starting team, as he had already received the go-ahead from the doctors who treated his thrombosis problem in an hour.sports medicine hospital in the city of Atlanta in the United States.

According to information revealed in the newspaper Récord, Castillo’s situation is not yet one hundred percent defined within Club América and he could remain in the team, but without being registered for Apertura 2021, and he would only keep training at the facilities Coapa, although it is not specified whether under the orders of Solari’s coaching staff or separately.

At first, there was talk of the possibility of a loan to the MLS and later the names of at least three Liga MX teams interested in having him as reinforcement in a loan, which would be contemplated for a period of six months, were uncovered. This in order to be able to return him to the ranks of America in case of seeing a positive version in the football and medical aspect of Nico.

However, the source assures that due to the high salary it would be one of the obstacles to be able to see Castillo in another team during the next semester, in addition to that the high value of his termination clause would prevent a sale in the immediate future.

Castillo seemed ready to play this Clausura 2021, but the board decided to give him even more time to achieve his 100 percent recovery, so Nico assumed that his return would take place in the Apertura 2021.

In Club América there is fear of a relapse in Castillo’s problem, which could have fatal consequences due to its severity.

